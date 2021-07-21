Less smoke and humidity but not for long with a heat wave in store

(WOWK) — A cold front passed through the WOWK-TV viewing area on Wednesday, dropping the humidity and helping disperse some of the thick smoke in the atmosphere from wild fires in Canada. A northerly breeze will help that thinning process continue as shown in the smoke content model below.

Model showing expected smoke content in the atmosphere Thursday morning

Temperatures will drop to about 60 degrees to start Thursday and only make it back into the low to mid 80s with lower humidity which makes for a great day.

However, the break from the heat is short lived as highs get back up to about 90 starting Saturday and they stay there in that range over several days. Below is output from just one weather model but it’s indicative of the kind of highs we can see in the week ahead.

GFS MODEL HIGHS FOR SUNDAY

GFS MODEL HIGHS FOR MONDAY

GFS MODEL HIGHS FOR TUESDAY

GFS MODEL HIGHS FOR WEDNESDAY

GFS MODEL HIGHS FOR THURSDAY

GFS MODEL HIGHS FOR FRIDAY

The StormTracker 13 forecast differs slightly from the models and will change a few degrees here or there but the trend overall is fairly dry and very hot.

