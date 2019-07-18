Let the heat wave commence!

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) - Get ready for a severe heat we haven't seen in years in our region! Friday's forecast is 95 degrees and Saturday's forecast high temperature is 96 degrees. If we were to reach 96 degrees, it would be the first time we have seen a temperature that high in Charleston since August 27th, 2016. For Huntington, you have to go all the way back to July 8th, 2012 - right after the derecho, for a temperature that hot!

A strong area of high pressure is the culprit for the extreme heat. The high pressure system will hover over our region Friday, Saturday, and the first half of Sunday before a cold front pushes it away Sunday night.