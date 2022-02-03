Level 3 Snow Emergency declared in Jackson County, Ohio

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A Level 3 snow emergency has been declared in Jackson County, Ohio.

As of 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sheriff Frazier has issued a Level 3 snow emergency due to the continuing decline of road conditions.

A Level 3 means that all roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. Drivers should stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. Citizens are encouraged to contact their employers to see if they should report to work.

Those driving on the roads may be subject to arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS