Level 3 Snow Emergency declared in Jackson County, Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A Level 3 snow emergency has been declared in Jackson County, Ohio.

As of 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sheriff Frazier has issued a Level 3 snow emergency due to the continuing decline of road conditions.

A Level 3 means that all roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. Drivers should stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. Citizens are encouraged to contact their employers to see if they should report to work.

Those driving on the roads may be subject to arrest.