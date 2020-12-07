Light snow accumulations expected in parts of region Monday morning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Light snowfall accumulations are possible across parts of the region early Monday morning!

A weak area of low pressure to our south will squeeze enough moisture to drop snow showers across southern Ohio and parts of eastern Kentucky – enough so that some light accumulations are expected.

A few flakes are possible along I-64 but accumulations should be held farther south where better lift will be present with the storm system.

Areas that could see a light accumulation include, but are not limited to Logan, Williamson, Fayetteville, Pikeville, and Red Jacket.

It’s a short-lived system, with the snow moving out of the region by sunrise Monday. It’s a cold day Monday, with high temperatures in the middle 30s – warmer days, however are on the horizon as we head toward the end of the week, including high temperatures approaching 60 degrees!

