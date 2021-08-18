Lincoln County faces negative impacts from flooding

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – With flash flood warnings hitting the Tri-State area, some areas faced negative impacts.

The Duval Fire Department said this morning between the Yawkey and Duval area they’ve received multiple emergency calls. One of those calls led the department to rescue four people from a flooded home.

“It’s sad in this area because we are hit quite often,” said Duval Fire Department Assistant Chief, Jason Price. “Several times a year we have to deal with this. That’s why we have our own water rescue team. It’s just a repeating problem, you get cleaned up and then you get hit again.”

The Duval EMS Station was also impacted as it received about a foot of flooding, and that flood missed the fire department by just a few inches.

The department said they also rescued a local resident who got stuck as they attempted to drive through a flooded area.

“Turn around and don’t drown,” said Price. “The people live here and they know how potentially deep the water is and they still try to take smaller vehicles through it and then they get drowned out and they have to tow the cars. Then it causes our people to be in dangerous situations.”

With these floods impacting most areas of Lincoln County… all Lincoln County Schools were closed today.

The department said with more rain in the forecast they are concerned and want to remind people to be cautious.

