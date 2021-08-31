Local communities preps for upcoming storm conditions

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Several cities in the Mountain State are prepping for the expected rain from Ida in the coming days. Like other cities, Hurricane, West Virginia, residents are currently playing a waiting game as large amounts of wind and rain are expected in less than 48 hours.

The dark clouds heading into the tri-state may just mean a little bit of rain for some, but in others, it could bring with it devastating conditions. Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards says they are making the necessary precautions including clearing storm drains, checking generators, and keeping an eye on the radar.

Our generators will run for our sewer plant and our water plant just in case we’re out of power. Scott Edwards, Hurricane City Mayor



Underpasses could potentially flood in the coming days. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Police and fire departments are also prepping for a pretty busy week as well. Hurricane Fire Chief Deron Wilkes says they are encouraging everyone in the area to avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

Six inches of rain is something we don’t see real often in a short period of time here. The big thing is, don’t drive through standing water. It almost sounds cliche, but “turn around, don’t drown.” Deron Wilkes, Hurricane Fire Chief

While emergency crews will be ready if flooding were to occur, Mayor Edwards says residents can also help with preparations. Consistently clearing away debris from storm drains can improve drainage during a storm.

For some hurricane residents, like Chelsea Fields, this isn’t their first battle with expected flooding. Preparing for flooding anytime it rains is almost second nature now.

We know that more than likely it’s going to be up for a longer period of time and we usually start thinking about where we’re going to go. Chelsea Fields, Hurricane resident

Crews will continue working on clearing drains, creeks, and other areas where water could build up all this week.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.