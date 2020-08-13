Local high water threat continues into weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The threat for local high water continues into the weekend, as a pesky stationary boundary and area of low pressure keep our weather unsettled.

It’s a very summer-like end to the week, with sunshine in the morning being followed by showers and thunderstorms in the atmosphere. There is not a lot of wind in the atmosphere to push these storms, so the threat for heavy rainfall over localized area continues.



Although many areas will be dry on Friday once again, the storms that do pop up will provide a chance for dropping heavy rainfall, due to them not moving quickly. Everybody has a shot at heavy rain at times Saturday.

Throughout the evening on Friday, as well as during the day on Saturday, the threat for locally heavy rainfall is possible.

This is not a widespread high water threat in the least bit, but a few localized areas in the coming days could see rainfall totals exceed two inches, which if falling in a short enough time, could cause some local high water issues to develop, since these storms will be slow-movers.

The best chance of rain will be on Saturday, as an area of low pressure rides up along the pesky stationary front. That will give us an increase in cloud coverage and as a result, keep highs only into the lower 80s.

The pesky stationary boundary finally kicks out Saturday night. A secondary front will push through during the morning hours Sunday, renewing our risk for a few showers. Although that will put a damper on outdoor plans early in the day Sunday, we will be rewarded with a good-looking afternoon.

In addition, humidity values will drop significantly! It’ll feel like a breath of fresh air outside, as our dew points plummet by 10 to 15 degrees, so instead of the Florida-like ‘air you can wear’ feeling of sticky air outside, it’ll feel like a crisp early fall morning for the start of next week and highs will only be in the lower 80s!

Cooler weather is on the way for next week!

