(WOWK) – The main severe weather threat today is high winds, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists are seeing reports of localized flooding.

Localized Flooding in Ripley, West Virginia

We have not seen enough rain to warrant any widespread flood warnings, but rivers, creeks and streams are high, causing risk for localized flooding in flood prone areas.

24 Hour Rain Totals

Most 24 rain totals were between a third of an inch and an inch of rain across the Mountain State. Southeastern Ohio and Eastern Kentucky saw slightly less. Dry conditions will move in for the rest of the weekend.

