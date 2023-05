Video from KOIN

(WOWK) – Today is the 45th anniversary the Mount Saint Helens eruption that killed 57 people in Skamania County, Washington.

The eruption occurred at 8:32 a.m. on May 18, 1980, and the blast was heard up to 200 miles away.

All former volcanoes in the Appalachian Mountains have been extinct for at least 50 million years.

