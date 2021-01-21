Looking far ahead for next chances of appreciable snow

(WOWK) – Spoiler alert: This story ends with “stay tuned.”

In the age of weather models all across the Internet with easy access to any and all who are interested, the search for the next round of snow is always underway. The next chance showing up comes along a full week ahead, around next Thursday, January 28.

But first, a fairly high-confidence forecast of rain interrupts our attention on possible snow. That rain comes along on Monday. Look for a warmer and rain soaked day.

Predictor model output for Monday with some heavy rain in the area

After the rain making system heads east, a new system is projected to form and come at us with moisture from the south meeting cold air from the north, producing snow as early as late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Again, we are talking a week from the publication of this article. A reminder that this is all just “model weather” and that things can and will likely change as stated in the video.

GFS Predictor model output for Thursday morning, January 8, 2021

What could possibly change between now and then? Check the position of the energy responsible for this potential snow system. It’s well out in the Pacific, near the Aleutian Islands, thousands and thousands of miles away from our area. There aren’t many weather balloons to put weather readings into the models and there haven’t been as many planes sending data into the readings since COVID-19. Needless to say a lot can change between now and then.

At this point, the Internet is getting active showing all kinds of snowfall model outputs for how many inches of snow are possible. It’s best to say that we know the model we have shown you has a bias to be too far south and east with the low pressure center, although that has improved in recent years somewhat. A change to the north could bring warmer air into play meaning less snow or no snow. A stronger area of high pressure with colder air meeting the moisture wrapping around the low could make for really good snow. It’s really too early to tell. But it’s not too early to talk about since that’s what the Internet is already doing. The StormTracker 13 meteorologists just wanted to say, we see it, we want you to know it’s a possibility and that we will certainly alert you well ahead of time if snow becomes a reality.

Stay tuned.

