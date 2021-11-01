Looking for snow to stick? Head for the mountains

(WOWK) — A fast moving weather system is set to bring chilly rain showers to the majority of the WOWK-TV viewing area but there could be some snow that sticks on the grass in the high terrain of West Virginia Tuesday morning.

Predictor model precipitation output for Tuesday morning 9:30 a.m.

Straight model output shows 1 to 2 inches of snow possible in the high terrain areas as seen below, but there are several factors that need to be taken in to consideration.

Predictor model snow output for Tuesday morning 9:30 a.m.

A key factor on who sees snow that sticks of course is the air temperature which should only be below freezing in areas above 4,000 feet in elevation.

Predictor model temperature output for Tuesday morning 9:30 a.m.

Heat does remain in concrete and asphalt from the previous day at times and this will be one of those situations so much, if not all, of that snow that falls will melt. Below is a look at the projected road temperatures during the peak time of wet snow fall in the high terrain of West Virginia.

Predictor model road temperature output for Tuesday morning 9:30 a.m.

All in all, don’t look for much snow to stick outside of grassy areas in very high elevation areas Tuesday afternoon.

This precipitation will hustle away Tuesday afternoon and we will see skies clear, heading down below 32 degrees for the start off temperature in many areas on Wednesday morning. After that, for the rest of the week, the highs and lows appear to run well below normal. The normal high is 63 degrees and the normal low is 39 degrees.

