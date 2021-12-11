All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

‘Loss of life’ expected in Western Kentucky following tornado event

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAYFIELD, KY. (WKRN) – Emergency crews are currently responding to a severe tornado event that spreads across multiple counties across Western Kentucky where significant damage has been reported. That includes Mayfield, Ky. where several buildings have reportedly collapsed.

While no fatalities have been confirmed at this time, a release from the Kentucky State Police states that loss of life is expected. Multiple agencies from across the purchase area are responding.

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for Kentucky. He is expected to give an update at 4 a.m. CST. The Kentucky governor posted a video statement just after 1 a.m. CST urging people to stay safe as the tornado threat continues to move through the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS