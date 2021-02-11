Love it or not, Valentine’s Day weekend and the week after looks very active weather-wise.

(WOWK) — While the power still hasn’t been restored to tens of thousands of people in the region, the Internet is already buzzing with the range of possibilities for a series of new winter storms over the next 7 to 10 days.

What’s not known: How much snow anybody might get. Nor how much ice. The exact timing of these storms. The exact position of the low pressure centers.

What is known: A series of disturbances will bring winter storms to the general area with at least rain and also the chance for some more snow and ice. The general timing is also fairly consistent in some of the medium range models which at least allows some level of confidence.

Also what is known: a lot of things are being put out on the Internet about storms that are far away in the distance and in time. Just ask a meteorologist:

Overall the models show a series of disturbances forming a bit of a “storm train” and these disturbances ride the jetstream from the Pacific Ocean out near Alaska, down the west coast of the United States then cross the Rockies, re-form on the eastern side of the mountains and flow in a general northeast direction into our area with rain or snow or ice.

Overall “big picture” of where major disturbances are set to be on Friday Feb 12, 2021

There are lots of weather model sites that allow people to see the snow model output of what are called “deterministic” models. This means that super computers chew up tons of data and spit out one best estimation of how things will look including how much rain or snow. However, because these models are based on math calculations, if there are errors in what goes into the models, the errors will grow greater in what comes out of the models as the projection looks further down the calendar.

Also, this year there are far fewer readings being put into the weather models because airplanes are not flying as often. Commercial passenger and cargo planes among others, sample variables in the atmosphere and report those readings back into a database that is included in the models. With fewer readings, the models have not been quite as accurate since the pandemic grounded so many flights according to experts. The disturbances that are registered on satellite over open ocean waters also do not get sampled much by weather balloons because the balloons are land based. This is another place where errors can be introduced into the models.

So what’s most likely to happen ahead?

For starters there is another system coming in on Saturday. It could start as a wintry mix in some areas but should warm during the day over most of the WOWK region into plain old rain. As we show you these models it should be stated that shorter range models tend to be more accurate as they have fewer errors in the initial data and the StormTracker meteorologists do compare our models to all the available models. We show the model output as general guidance to the days ahead.

Predictor model output for Saturday 2pm

Then the warm air shoves the cold air aside for a wet end to the day but overall there could still be light precip left behind even on Sunday in the general southwest to northeast flow.

Predictor model output for Saturday evening

On Sunday, the mountains could be wet to icy once again as well as pockets in the western side of the viewing area in Ohio and Kentucky. Light precip is possible.

Predictor model output for Sunday morning

Then a new storm is projected to come into the region from the southwest on Monday with a wintry mix to snow. This is the particular model that already has the Internet stirring about multiple inches of snow coming.

Predictor model output for Monday mid day.

The problem with showing one “final answer” output of snow for Monday is that it doesn’t take into account a warmer wedge of air (shown in pink) which could be sleet or freezing rain and both of those really wipe out a lot of “model snow.” Remember the models that showed 10 inches of snow for Thursday Feb 11? Didn’t happen. This is why the StormTracker 13 meteorolgists urge caution in taking those kinds of models as the “final answer” so many days away.

Predictor model output for Monday evening

Predictor model output for Tuesday morning

As of Thursday night (Feb 11) the newer models show the wedge of mixed precip or ice hanging on into Tuesday morning before a change to snow with the heavier snow on the Ohio side of the Ohio River and in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. However, this could be off too. If the temperatures are a few degrees warmer in reality, this could be just rain. Or if it’s colder it could be a lot of snow. The most likely scenario isn’t known 4 to 5 days ahead. It is safe to say Monday will be at least wet and the most likely place to see accumulating snow would be in Ohio in our viewing area.

Predictor model output for Thursday morning

Another large storm appears to follow in the footsteps of the Monday storm coming into the area with lots of rain on Thursday. This time the temperatures appear to be in the 40s so this could be more of a high water situation than anything.

Key takeaways:

Roads could be a bit icy Saturday in some areas before changing to rain and then as the air cools Saturday night we could see more icy patches at times with light precip also around on Sunday.

Monday can bring the region anything from wet snow to icy conditions to simple rain.

On or around Thursday February, 18, there could be heavy rain and it’s possible that streams and creeks could run high if this happens.

Things to keep in mind when looking at the models on the Internet and social media

Amounts that seem high compared to other forecasts you have heard may not be the most likely number and may intentionally be posted as click bait.

Storms that are showing up on models for next week are currently in the Pacific where they can become errors in the modeling process.

Recent models that showed single digits for lows after 5-7 days never materialized twice so far this winter. There are biases in models so far that want to shove much colder air into the region from the north than is really happening.

It’s best to lean on models inside 48 hours of an event for specifics and even those details can change. There’s plenty of time to prepare because winter storms are the kind that take a few days to arrive, instead of a pop up storm in the warm season.

