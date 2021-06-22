Low humidity to make for beautiful Tri-State weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today began a beautiful stretch of weather that will last through most of the remaining work week.

High pressure to our west has lowered humidity values incredibly, as it feels more like middle spring or early fall than summer!

The low humidity will feel great until Friday, when we pick up a southwesterly breeze. That will usher in hotter and more humid air from the Gulf of Mexico for the end of the week and into the weekend. The good news is that we are dry until Saturday and that chance for storms will only be in the form of a few isolated downpours – most of us will be dry!

