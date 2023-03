CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Many people in our region are already without power due to severe weather on Friday afternoon.

Appalachian Power’s outage map shows a total of 10,084 customers without power, and Kentucky Power’s map is showing 2,110.

StormTracker 13’s Power Outage Map shows about 1,500 customers without power in Kanawha County and many more throughout the Tri-State.

We will continue to update this story with the latest as severe weather rolls through the region.