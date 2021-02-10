Marshall University closes campus & offices due to expected weather

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — All Marshall University campuses and centers will close at 4 p.m. and all evening classes are canceled Wednesday, Feb. 10 due to predicted weather conditions.

MU officials say all students are advised to contact their instructors for updates to their course schedules and assignments. Any virtual and/or online classes will be held as scheduled this evening unless the professor contacts students with alternate instructions.

University offices are also closed but some essential employees may be required to report to work.

Officials say the MU dining and residence hall services will remain operational, and Marshall Health clinics also remain open and operating on a regular schedule.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been postponed to Tuesday, Feb. 16. Anyone with appointments will be contacted by e-mail for more information regarding rescheduling.

University officials say a decision about tomorrow’s university operations will be announced no later than 6 a.m. on Thursday.