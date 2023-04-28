(WOWK) – Scattered thunderstorms are moving in to close out the work week. StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict more rain and storms over the weekend. Here’s what to expect in Huntington during Marshall University’s Graduation ceremonies.

Huntington, WV weather conditions Saturday

Rain chances will dry up overnight, but cloudy skies will stick around for Saturday. The mostly cloudy to overcast skies will keep morning lows nice and warm in the 50s. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s leading into the start of the first ceremony at 9 AM. Skies will be a bit clearer for the second ceremony at 2 PM. Dry weather is expected for the morning and afternoon.

Rain chances will start to move back into the region overnight into Sunday.

