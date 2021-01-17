Martin Luther King Jr. Day forecast continues threat for snowflakes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re looking at a few snow showers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but they shouldn’t be in near the coverage they were on Saturday and Sunday.

Expect a few flakes here and there but the trend is for very light and isolated showers on Monday. However, with the threat for a couple of flakes sticking around, we will not see much in the way of sunshine, and temperatures will struggle to increase, with highs only in the middle 30s.

Good news is on the way weather-wise for the middle to end of the work week, as a southern storm system previously thought to impact our region looks to stay south. That means more sunshine – including the weekend!

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.