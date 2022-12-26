(WOWK) – After such a cold weekend Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict major weather changes to our area. Warm southerly winds will push in warmer air all through the week causing high temperatures to soar above normal as we head into the new year.

High temperatures for Thursday-Sunday 12/29-1/1

Afternoon highs will jump close to 10 degrees over the next few days causing us to reach the mid to upper 50s by this Thursday. The warming trend will slow down for Friday, and the next major system will keep our highs rather stagnant for New Year’s weekend. The next big chance for precipitation in the WOWK-TV viewing area will move in New Year’s Eve, and it’s projected to fall as rain due to the much warmer conditions.

The climate prediction center outlook projects the warmer than normal temperatures sticking around into the first week of January. Overall, the temperature change will make Christmas and New Year’s feel a season apart.