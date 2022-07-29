MAYTOWN, KY (WOWK) — In the small village of Maytown, residents are once again facing heartache and misery. But just like in years past, they are determined to clean up and move forward.

Several residents showed their community, which included playgrounds, flooded basements and more.

Residents say this isn’t the first time their community has been hit, but it just never gets easier.

“My mother and father-in-law lived here and they went through two floods in the last two years and it’s been this or worse every time and so, I mean, you just have to clean up and do the best you can do and just keep on pushing forward. That’s all you can do,” says Maytown resident William Goodman.

Many are in need of essential supplies, but, along with that, they need support and time.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says most of the floodwaters on roadways have been cleared, but there are still people without water, power and cell service.