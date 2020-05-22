Memorial Day Weekend temperatures will have you sweating!

The high temperatures this weekend are going to go straight in to summer! Throw in a little humidity and our heat index values will be even higher!

Saturday has us kicking off with the 80s…

Saturday Afternoon Highs

Sunday is widespread heat with 80s up to Summersville Lake…

Sunday Afternoon Highs

The heat is still cranking on Memorial Day Monday but it’s going to be a bit cooler in the Greenbrier Valley…

Monday Afternoon Highs

And just for good measure, there’s some 90 degree readings for Tuesday…

Tuesday Afternoon Highs



There will be a chance, every day through the end of the month of May for a few thunderstorms popping up each afternoon with all of the heat across the region.