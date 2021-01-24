Messy week of weather ahead: Rain, snow all on the table!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re looking at a messy week of weather ahead in the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab, as the potential exists not only for heavy rainfall but measurable snow as well!

We’ve already seen some light snow accumulations in parts of the region Sunday, which led to some slick travel being reported, especially in southern Ohio and areas north of I-64, where temperatures struggled to crack freezing.

Freezing drizzle has also been reported during the overnight hours Sunday, which could continue briefly into the early hours of Monday.

Rain will return to the region Monday morning, first in eastern Kentucky.

The heaviest rain will arrive right around lunch time and will last a couple of hours. Take it slow on the roads!

The steady rain will continue off and on through the evening hours Monday.

A few lingering showers are possible Tuesday morning…

Conditions should improve by Tuesday afternoon!

We’ll see a break in the action Monday morning, other than a stray shower or two being possible, but the rain will return by Monday afternoon and will be quite steady to perhaps even heavy during the afternoon into the evening hours. This is due to a warm front that will be pushing through the area. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected for Monday.

Rain around 1 inch will not cause any issues, but any spot that receives closer to 2 inches (the best bet will be across southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky) will be prone to some low-lying high water issues, though these issues should be quite sparse and not widespread.

A storm system that will begin as rain will likely transition to snow Wednesday evening.

There are still many details to iron out on snow totals, but all indications show at least a light accumulation of snow Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.

That snow will continue in a light form Thursday morning through midday before improving conditions return by the evening.

The steady rains will exit the region early Tuesday morning and we should be dry until Wednesday afternoon, when our next storm system arrives. This storm system will begin as rain early Wednesday evening, but with cold air quickly advecting itself into the region, we’re likely to see snow Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The current thinking is that a *light* snowfall accumulation is a good bet, with slick travel being possible Thursday morning even in the lowlands. It’s still a little two early to be putting numbers out, as some miniscule changes synoptically could cause large changes in the snow forecast. We’ll likely have our first call on snow out on Monday evening.

We should finally see the clouds begin to break Friday, as high pressure sets in, but it’ll be cold, with highs temperatures likely only reaching the lower to middle 30s.

