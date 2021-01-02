Meteor shower viewing Sunday could be hampered

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – You have the opportunity to view the Quadrantids meteor shower, however, there is going to be one pesky problem.

It is the first meteor shower of the year, but a bright moon will likely reduce visibility.

According to the International Meteor Organization, the peak for this weekend’s Quadrantids is around 9:30 a.m. our time Sunday morning. Therefore, your best bet to view this will be in the early morning just before sunrise.

According to American Meteorological Society, the best way to see the most activity is to face northeast and center your view about half-way up in the sky.

At its peak, you could see 25 meteors per hour for the meteor shower, however, we will not experience peak conditions.

We will have increasing clouds out ahead of our next storm system, which will provide a few showers for our region Sunday. Nonetheless, perhaps we could squeak out a meteor or two before sunrise Sunday morning.

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.