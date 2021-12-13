Meteors Monday night, unseasonably warm mid week then a rainy end to the week

(WOWK) — Clear skies Monday night mean there is a good chance to see the Geminid meteor showers. They pick up after about 10 p.m. and can be seen through the pre-dawn hours. Details on the info graphic below:

On Tuesday the temperature will jump substantially above the normal high of 49 degrees and the highs stay well above normal for several days.

Rain showers move in on Thursday but so does the return of some strong wind gusts as seen on the model output below:

Predictor model output for wind gusts Thursday afternoon

The front will lift back to the north causing more rain Friday, then it comes back through the region to the south on Saturday with more rain and wind.

Predictor model output for wind gusts Saturday morning

The rainfall should add up fairly substantially from Thursday through late Saturday. Weather models project 2 to 3 inches of rain or more in some areas.

Predictor model output for rainfall amounts through Sunday night

Christmas is still two weeks away but this weather certainly doesn’t feel like it.

