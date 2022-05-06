UPDATE (2:20 p.m. on May 6, 2022): Metro 911 reports a driver is safe after their truck was swept up by floodwaters on Legg Fork Road in Sissonville.

Water levels lowered enough for the driver to pull to the side and get out, according to Metro.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says callers reported a truck is floating in floodwaters on Legg Fork Road in Sissonville around 12:39 p.m. on Friday.

Metro said callers were not sure if anyone is in the truck.

Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is on the way to the scene, according to Metro.

This is a developing story.