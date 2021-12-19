Mild Christmas on the way in the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’ve seen temperatures vary quite a bit in the Tri-State over the last several years for Christmas but this year, we’ll be on the warm side.

Forecast highs for this year will be in the lower 60s – well above our normal of the middle 40s! We were in the middle 20s with plenty of snow on the ground back in 2020 and we were in the middle 60s back in 2019!

This warm December pattern looks to end as we head into the late first and into the second week of January, which may finally usher in some better shots of snow in the Tri-State during that time period, which is historically the peak of snow production in our region.