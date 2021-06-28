Mini heat wave impacting us with hottest temps coming on Tuesday

(WOWK) – When you think of heat, you don’t think of Portland, Oregon. 114 degrees is insane and is now, the new all-time record high for the city.

We’re dealing with our own round of heat but just not that bad. 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

Today is another hot day with a chance of a stray few storms in the higher elevations of southeast Kentucky and West Virginia.

Monday’s High Temps Above 90

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the year so far. Temps well into the mid 90s with heat index values of 96 to 99 degrees are likely.

Tuesday’s High Temps Above 90

Wednesday is not at bad but it will still be hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wednesday’s High Temps Above 90

Here’s some helpful info about what you need to know in this heat!