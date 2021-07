CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Get ready for a mini heatwave in the Tri-State! We’re going to be seeing temperatures return to the nineties after a brief reprieve on Monday.

A broad area of high pressure will bring some big-time heat across much of the country and we will get a piece of it!

However, it is short-lived – we’ll see temperatures cool down by the end of the work week, with a strong cold front pushing through!