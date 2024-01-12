(WOWK) – StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict our first chance for widespread accumulating snow in the region early next week.

Snow showers will start Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will continue into Wednesday. The heaviest snow showers will be Tuesday afternoon. Look at the slideshow below for an early look at when the snow moves through.

Unlike previous snow showers this winter, temperatures will stay cold enough for the snow to stick to the ground. An early look at possible snow totals shows the potential for 3-5 inches of snow in the low lands, and 4-7 inches up high. Get your shovels ready for the start of next week!

For the latest forecasts and weather information download the StormTracker 13 weather app, and stay ahead of the snow by clicking on the link below!