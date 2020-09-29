Monday night rain brings much cooler temperatures rest of the week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A band of showers moving through the area Monday night and lingering Tuesday will usher in much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week, and heading into the new month of October.

9 p.m. Monday temperatures showing much colder air behind the rain showers to the west

The first round of colder air is coming in overnight and into Tuesday with a second similar round of air coming in by Friday.

Cooler air mass coming into the region Tuesday for several days

Tuesday will start in the mid and upper 50s but the temperatures won’t warm very much at all during the day, only reaching the lower 60s. This might be a good day for light coats or long sleeves as we have been in the upper 70s and low 80s recently.

Tuesday forecast planner

The normal high is 74 degrees in Charleston and the rest of the week looks to be well below normal in terms of temperatures.

Temp trends from Tuesday through the end of the week.

Rain will continue on the day Tuesday mainly in West Virginia as an upper level system will travel into the region from the southwest.

Tuesday’s weather pattern

The heaviest rain from Monday night through Wednesday morning will fall along and east of I-79 and along and east of U.S. 119 / Corridor G in southern West Virginia.

Model output for accumulated rain Monday night through Wednesday

With the cooler temperatures and things drying out for several days, it will be a good week to take in some of the fall colors that continue to emerge in the high mountains of West Virginia and are starting to emerge in the western lowlands of the WOWK viewing area in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

Strong changes in color reaching peak in the highest terrain in the Alleghenies section of the Appalachian Mountains

This photo sums up how #AlmostHeaven always makes us feel. Drop an emoji in the comments for how it makes you feel. pic.twitter.com/1EC1EVJ4NM — West Virginia Tourism (@WVtourism) September 28, 2020

The next rounds of significant rain come into view either late Sunday or early Monday depending on choice of weather model. We will keep you up to date!

