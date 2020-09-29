Monday night rain brings much cooler temperatures rest of the week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A band of showers moving through the area Monday night and lingering Tuesday will usher in much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week, and heading into the new month of October.
The first round of colder air is coming in overnight and into Tuesday with a second similar round of air coming in by Friday.
Tuesday will start in the mid and upper 50s but the temperatures won’t warm very much at all during the day, only reaching the lower 60s. This might be a good day for light coats or long sleeves as we have been in the upper 70s and low 80s recently.
The normal high is 74 degrees in Charleston and the rest of the week looks to be well below normal in terms of temperatures.
Rain will continue on the day Tuesday mainly in West Virginia as an upper level system will travel into the region from the southwest.
The heaviest rain from Monday night through Wednesday morning will fall along and east of I-79 and along and east of U.S. 119 / Corridor G in southern West Virginia.
With the cooler temperatures and things drying out for several days, it will be a good week to take in some of the fall colors that continue to emerge in the high mountains of West Virginia and are starting to emerge in the western lowlands of the WOWK viewing area in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
The next rounds of significant rain come into view either late Sunday or early Monday depending on choice of weather model. We will keep you up to date!
