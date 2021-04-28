More downpours and thunder in store for Thursday then much quieter

(WOWK) — Massive downpours rolled over the region Wednesday night with gusty winds and lots of lightning. A thin ribbon of repetitive storms near I-64 from Carter County in Kentucky through Wayne and Cabell into Putnam County in West Virginia put out more than 2 inches of rain in spots.

VIPIR Doppler Radar Estimates of rainfall from 3:13 p.m. until 9:13 p.m.

Rounds of rain will fall overnight, even after midnight but the storms should subside if only for a while on Thursday morning.

Predictor model output for 7 a.m. Thursday

By Thursday afternoon the storms are expected to pick up again in intensity, breaking into two main lines of storms that will sweep to the south and east over the second half of the day.

Predictor model output for 4 p.m. Thursday

The last line of gusty showers will come across Ohio into West Virginia and Kentucky in the late evening and across the night. More strong wind gusts could be seen along that line as well as a rapid downpour moving through.

Predictor model output for 7 p.m. Thursday

The severe weather outlook for the day shows the Marginal Risk – or Category 1 out of 5 – in the dark green zone below. The main risk is strong wind. There is a potential for hail and the risk for an isolated tornado is low but is not zero. Also watch for lightning with these storms as well as the chance for localized street or small creek flooding.

Severe storm outlook for Thursday

Look for a windy day even when it’s not storming. Wind gusts could reach 30 miles per hour in a few instances.

Wind gusts in mph from Predictor model output for Thursday afternoon

By Friday there are sprinkles in the very early morning likely east of I-79 followed by a last possible light shower or sprinkle in the evening before cooler air takes over.

The overall temperature trend takes a dip for a few days until Sunday when it warms back up significantly again.

Stay ahead of the weather changes any time by downloading the StormTracker 13 weather app for free right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.