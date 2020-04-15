More freeze warnings Wednesday night – Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More cold air will rush in behind another cold front that will also bring some rain briefly into the WOWK-TV viewing area late Wednesday. Temperatures will then drop below freezing in some areas so the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the region. You can read the county-by-county information here:

Freeze warnings in light blue for the area 4/15-4/16, 2020

One other factor to look out for will be possible icy spots after the rain passes by. Early morning drivers Thursday should watch out for slick spots. If the road looks wet, treat it as icy.

This will be the second freeze warning for the area in as many nights. Wednesday morning temperatures started in the 20s and 30s also.

Early morning readings Wednesday 4/15/2020

The Predictor weather model kicks out some more very cold lows in the model guidance for Thursday morning.

Thursday morning Predictor weather model guidance

Remember that the growing season for most of the area doesn’t quite start yet during this week of April. The average last freeze happens in the lowlands of West Virginia between April 21 and the end of the month. It’s a little later than that to the east of I-79 into the month of May.

Average last freeze dates from NWS Charleston, WV

Remember to cover any plants you may be worried about overnight. Cloth works best but plastic covering is fine as long as it is removed by late morning so as not to case the plants to overheat in a greenhouse effect.