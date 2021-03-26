More gusty storms likely this weekend

(WOWK) — Another round of storms is set for the pre-dawn hours of Sunday in the region to be followed by a few more scattered storms on Sunday afternoon. See Predictor model output below:

Strong, gusty storms will move in even before sunrise from the west with heavy rain and strong, gusty winds.

Predictor model output for wind gusts Sunday morning

Once the morning round of storms exits, the afternoon round looks to be more spotty in nature but some of these storms could also be severe, especially over the higher terrain in the southern and eastern parts of West Virginia.

Storm Prediction Center storm risk areas for Sunday

Possible damaging winds are the top risk for the two rounds of storms on Sunday. Hail chances do exist especially in the storms north of I-64 in the early hours of Sunday.

Hail predictor shows a good chance for hail in northern counties before sunrise Sunday

Lightning should also be fairly frequent with the storms Sunday.

Projected areas where lightning is possible Sunday morning

The tornado chance is very low but we will monitor all storm risks as the event unfolds. Heavy rain is quite likely so we need to monitor streams and creeks closely in localized areas.

Projected rainfall could reach 2 inches in the region Sunday

