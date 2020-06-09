More heat, severe weather possible Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The heat and the humidity make a return for our Wednesday, but severe storms are also possible, especially during the evening hours.

High temperatures will once again be in the low 90s much like what we saw on Tuesday! Combine the heat and the humidity, and those heat index values will once again be approaching 100 degrees in many area towns, as you can see in the map below!

Be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you plan on working outside, check on your neighbors – a lot of folks don’t have AC! Also, don’t forget about the pets and check your vehicles – don’t leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle when the sun’s out, as it takes just 5 minutes for a car to essentially turn into an oven!

Big changes are in store by late Wednesday! With the heat and humidity, we will see a few isolated storms pop up by the afternoon. These storms will be very popcorn-like in nature like what we saw on Tuesday.

However, by the end of the day into the overnight hours, a strong cold front will push through the region. Storms will likely fire up along that cold front, some of which could produce some damaging winds and hail!

We’re looking at a Level 2 out of 5 for severe weather tomorrow, again mainly for the evening hours.

Storms could have damaging winds and hail, while flooding and the tornado threats are both low. The best chance for severe weather will be from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Wednesday evening.

Don't forget! You can download the StormTracker 13 app, completely free on the Apples app store, as well as on Google Play!