More late-season frost advisories for the area Wednesday night

(WOWK) — Another cold night in May and there is another frost advisory out for the region. Temperatures once again are set to drop into a wide range of 30s.

Frost Advisories for Wednesday night – Thursday morning

All of the counties in West Virginia and eastern Kentucky and all of southeast Ohio in the WOWK viewing area are included in this frost advisory.

Predictor model temperatures for Thursday morning

Not every plant and not every area will be at risk for frost. The main spots to be concerned about will be the low lying areas, away from cities and rivers and away from any other sources of warmth like road surfaces or buildings. Hilltops are usually warmer because the heat of the day rises and water helps moderate the rate of cooling near bodies of water. Warm buildings or concrete and asphalt also maintain and radiate some extra heat at night.

Areas where frost is more likely are the cold pool areas. Diagram of typical geography in our region from NWS Jackson, KY.

Temperatures should once again only be in the 60s thanks to a northerly breeze on Thursday and we can face another cold night on Thursday night. Fewer areas are expected to face a risk of frost on Thursday thanks to an extra degree or two of warmth.

Predictor model temperatures for Friday morning

A fast reminder that covering plants is safer for the plants if you use cloth coverings. Plastic coverings are fine as long as they are removed rapidly the next morning so they don’t smother plants as heat builds up rapidly beneath the plastic.

A warming trend is set to slowly take shape as we move toward the weekend. The normal high is 75 degrees this time of May so we don’t reach those numbers until next week.

Temperature trends.

