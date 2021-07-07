More rain for more of us Thursday

(WOWK) — The heat and humidity finally caused more showers and storms to develop in the region Wednesday, but more rain is expected in more of the area on Thursday.

Predictor model output for Thursday afternoon

Showers and storms trying to move in from the north west will be met by a wind flow coming in from the south east due to tropical storm Elsa.

Weather setup Thursday

The end result should be some heavier showers in bands near the West Virginia high mountains on Thursday as well as west of the Ohio River. Southeast breezes coming down the West Virginia high mountain slopes and heading northwest should cut some of the rainfall amounts closer to the Ohio River due to the dry nature of descending air.

Weather model output for possible rainfall through Friday

While the track of Elsa is a little further west than originally anticipated, the main effects are not expected to reach our area.

Severe storms are not anticipated for the region on Thursday however heavy downpours can cause a brief strong wind gust. Also look for frequent cloud to ground lightning in these expected storms.

Severe storm outlook regions for Thursday from the Storm Prediction Center

Showers are expected to linger for the first half of Friday before things dry out a good bit.

There is some uncertainty about rain chances on the weekend, in particular for Saturday so keep an umbrella handy just in case but we wouldn’t cancel plans for Saturday just yet. Sunday appears to have a better chance for rain and all of the weather models. Temperatures however will remain seasonal throughout.

