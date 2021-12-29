More rain through New Year’s Day could cause high water

(WOWK) — After the anticipated rainfall Wednesday night, a new round of rain is set to come in late Friday night and Saturday which just happen to be New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. See the slideshow below to see the anticipated timing and placement of rain based on Predictor model output.

The rain will be heavy at times and could total more than 3 inches of rain or more in some areas by the time the rain tapers off after Sunday morning.

Predictor rainfall model guidance through next week

There is a chance that there could be too much rain with these weather systems, meaning there is a possibility of high water on small streams, creeks, poor drainage areas or low lying areas that drain slowly by late Saturday. The rain will come mainly from the southwest. The Friday Excessive Rain Potential outlook shows a marginal risk for too much rain from about Huntington to the west. The StormTracker 13 meteorologists anticipate that area being expanded east in subsequent outlooks for Saturday.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook from Friday morning through Saturday morning

Stay on top of an weather changes by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.