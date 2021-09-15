More storms later today with a Flash Flood Watch in effect

(WOWK) – A cold front will send rounds of rain and thunderstorms throughout the region today and that will result in cooler temperatures and a steamy weekend ahead.

Today, we’ve already seen rain that has prompted a Flash Flood Watch to be issued through the evening for the Tri-State region of Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. With more rain this afternoon, anything can agitate the soils and easily cause some local flooding.

Here’s a look at Predictor and you can see that once the cold front passes through, we will have a chance for some drying out. Tap through the slideshow below to look at the forecast model.

So the rain totals aren’t impressive for what’s ahead for the rest of the day and tomorrow…so that’s why we’re limited on the flash flooding potential.

Here’s a look at the highest threat area for flooding for the rest of the day.

This afternoon, thunder will increase deeper into the afternoon and early evening. Tap through the slideshow to see the threats.

We’ll track the storms for the rest of the day and into the evening!