More storms will lead to heavy rain totals the next 3 days

(WOWK) – The rain is helping mushrooms grow all across the region and growers claim this is the perfect weather for them. I’d prefer we didn’t have mushroom growing weather, but here we are!

Rain through Wednesday evening will be widespread across the area after some steady, light rain through the morning hours.

The rain on Thursday will be a little more sporadic but it will also have some better heat to work with. That would mean some thunderstorms could be a little more stout with more of a tropical downpour.

Now Friday is going to be a little more interesting. We are expecting thunderstorms to be very widespread and there will be the threat of heavy rainfall. Some rain totals on Friday could easily hit one inch in the area. Add that up with the previous days and we could see some flash flooding potential.

Totals over the next three days are below. Be thankful that our rain chances will subside but not entirely disappear over the weekend. But it will be steamy with temps in the mid to upper 80s!

