More than 45,000 Appalachian Power customers without power

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Appalachian Power says more than 45,000 customers in West Virginia are without electric service due to current weather conditions.

Company officials say continued ice accumulation and snow in some areas could cause additional outages throughout the day.

Appalachian Power says the counties in the Mountain State most affected by the outages are Cabell County with 19,809 customers without service, Wayne County with 12,200 customers without service, Putnam, with 7,945 customers without service, Jackson County with 2,428 customers without service, Mason County with 2,260 customers without service, Kanawha County with 1,342 customers without service and Lincoln County with 1,077 customers without service.

The company says it was prepared for significant outages caused by the storm and is working to safely restore electric services. Nearly 200 additional workers from Indiana and Ohio came to the area ahead of the storm to assist Appalachian Power in responding to the outages and repair storm damage.

Big trees and lines down in Cabell County – this is East Pea Ridge from Jonathan Jefferson @WOWK13News @NWSCharlestonWV @CabellCountyEMS #wvwx pic.twitter.com/ClEAsKuIMt — SpencerAdkins (@SpencerWeather) February 11, 2021

Huntington resident Hannah Willis told 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas she is waiting for help to remove a tree that came down on her car.

“It sounded like something exploded, and we saw a bunch of flashing lights like it was probably sparks from the power line we were trying to sleep. So we got up and I looked around outside the windows like was it a transformer? What happened? And then family my mom walked out the front door and saw this had fallen on both of our cars,” Willis said.

Snow and ice accumulation in Huntington brought down tree limbs and even power lines in some places… be very careful if you must be out today!! @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/q0z7n6oDWp — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) February 11, 2021

Appalachian Power warns customers to treat any downed powerlines as a live powerline. They say to stay away from the down lines and keep children and pets away from those lines as well as anything the lines may be touching.

According to Appalachian Power, additional ice accumulation is expected in some parts of the Mountain State and southwest Virginia, which could cause more outages and storm damage. The company is also preparing for additional accumulation Friday and Saturday to the east of the Beckley, Bluefield and Wytheville area in West Virginia and Virginia.

For more safety tips from Appalachian Power, visit the company’s website. You can also get specific information about outages in your area through text messages or emails from Appalachian Power outage alerts.

To view outages in your area, go to the Outages and Problems tab on the company’s website and select “View Outage Map.”