More tornado chances in the Plains Wednesday, non-severe thunder possible here Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While the weather calms down in the WOWK viewing area on Wednesday after a cold start, all weather eyes will be turned toward the Plains and the ARKLATEX for more severe storms including the chance for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.

A few rounds of storms should start in Texas and Oklahoma in the afternoon as supercell storms capable of producing tornadoes. Below is the Storm Prediction Center’s tornado risk outlook for that area on Wednesday April 22, 2020.

The supercell storms could link together to chance into a squall line capable of damaging winds as well as including embedded tornadoes and large hail. Predictor model output for Wednesday evening shows that line moving out of Texas and Oklahoma into Arkansas and Louisiana.

By Thursday those storms continue to the east across the Deep South and Gulf Coast states. Below is the risk area for Thursday’s projected severe storms. This is an area which has had severe storms and tornadoes in the last two weekends as well.

A portion of the energy from that storm system will move over our area with a morning round of plain rain showers. But by the afternoon there is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area as seen below on Predictor. This early projection for the late afternoon-early evening shows heavy downpours shows the storms moving west to east across the region. Currently they look to be below severe limits but they could be gusty.

On Thursday afternoon and evening there could be non-severe wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour as of this early forecast. These numbers may need to be adjusted in forthcoming forecasts.

There is some convective energy available Thursday afternoon which is a combination of heat and moisture in the atmosphere which causes the air to be able to rise, and rising air feeds storms formation. However the bulk of that energy is well to our south as seen below in the model output for Thursday afternoon.

Our exclusive VIPIR Real Time Radar Lightning Predictor does indicate we will see lightning in the area on Thursday in the afternoon and evening.

The current look at rainfall for the weather system on Thursday shows as much as an inch and a half to almost two inches of rain in the high terrain of West Virginia. We may need to monitor streams and creeks for high water late Thursday.

Once this weather system passes through, things quiet down for Friday. More rain returns late Saturday into Sunday when the temperatures take another cool swing well below normal for a few days.

