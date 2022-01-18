More wet snow & slick travel expected midweek in Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More snow is on the way in the Tri-State, with slick roads and school delays a good bet!

A cold front will move toward the region Wednesday, providing rain showers by the early morning into the afternoon. It’s all rain until the evening hours, with cold air working in behind the front. There will be plenty enough moisture behind the front to support a few hours of heavy snow across the Tri-State. This will create slick road conditions once again in our area as well as a threat for more power outages. Watch how the rain and snow progress on Predictor below:

How much snow are we looking at? Generally 2 to 3 inches for most of us:

Snowfall forecast for Wednesday night through Thursday morning by towns:

1-2″ – Jackson, McArthur, Rutland, Athens, Oak Hill

2-3″ – Charleston, Huntington, Portsmouth, Greenup, Pikeville, Paintsville, Prestonsburg, Fallsburg, Louisa, Wayne, Logan, Williamson, Madison, Danville, Hamlin, Winfield, Hurricane, Clendenin, St. Albans, Sissonville, Clay, Fayetteville, Summersville, Richwood, Birch River, Sutton, Spencer, Arnoldsburg, Grantsville, Ripley, Ravenswood, Gallipolis, Ironton, South Point, Burnsville, Montgomery.

For our travel forecast, we should be fine through Wednesday evening and I think roads really won’t start going downhill for most until around midnight Thursday. However, from then until sunrise, roads across the Tri-State will likely be very slick.