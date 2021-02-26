Most of area under flood watch for the weekend

(WOWK) — As of Friday evening, the majority of the WOWK viewing area is under an areal flood watch. That term just means that a large area is under a flood watch.

Key factors coming into play for the risk of flooding in the region:

2 to 4 inches of rain possible across the region Friday through Monday morning

Already soaked soil

Melting snow pack in the mountains

Model output for rainfall across the weekend as of 7 p.m. Friday

Remember, if you come across a place where water is moving over and covering the road, don’t drive into that area.

