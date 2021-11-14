All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Mountain snow accumulations and a cold start to the work week!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s been a cold Sunday for the Tri-State and it’s been cold enough for the West Virginia mountains to see some snow – it’s going to accumulate there tonight!

A cold front crossing Sunday evening will change the wind direction over the mountains to a west/northwest flow and that’s going to support a bit of lake effect snow behind the front.

With that being said, some light snowfall accumulations will be possible! The highest peaks will likely see a few inches of snow!

If you’re lucky here in the lowlands, maybe a few flakes will try to fall toward sunrise to get us geared toward the winter season, which is only about five weeks away!

