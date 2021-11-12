Mountain snow accumulations possible late weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a decent chance that we could see a few flakes fly this weekend in the lowlands, but no accumulation or travel problems are expected.

However, snow accumulations will be possible over the highlands in the West Virginia mountains.

A cold front will usher in yet more colder air in for Sunday night and into Monday and a northwest flow behind that front should allow a little upslope snow Sunday night into early Monday morning, before we see clearing skies during the afternoon Monday.

A couple of inches of snow over the mountaintops will be a good possibility during that timeframe!

However, high temperatures by Wednesday will be in the 60s and 70s – so the snow won’t be on the ground for long!