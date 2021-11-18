Much colder with chance to see partial eclipse

(WOWK) — Rain has moved to the east and temperatures have taken a plunge and will continue to fall down into the upper 20s Friday morning. A far cry from the 74 degree highs seen locally on Wednesday. In fact, evening temperatures Thursday were 24 degrees colder than the previous evening.

24 hour temperature difference 7pm Thursday vs. 7 pm Wednesday

As skies clear there is a chance to see a partial eclipse overnight. According to NASA:

For U.S. East Coast observers, the partial eclipse begins a little after 2 a.m., reaching its maximum at 4 in the morning. NASA

Moving ahead, highs only hit the mid 40s on Friday but bounce back to the 50s on the weekend.

A cold front Sunday drops highs sharply again to start the Thanksgiving travel period which we will say begins Monday. Flying on Monday should be fairly smooth weather-wise with the exception of some rain and wind from New York to the Boston area. That could cause delays in those areas. The rest of the nation looks fairly quiet.

Expected highs and forecasts for selected airports Monday

The American GFS model does show some wet snow in our area Monday but with highs near 40, there is little concern at this early stage that there will be much accumulation, if any in the viewing area.

