Much quieter on 8th anniversary of devastating derecho

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – June 29, 2012 still haunts a lot of people in the area after a derecho plowed through the area knocking down trees, utility poles and anything that wasn’t tied down as winds up to 78 miles per hour raced through the entire WOWK viewing area and beyond.

June 29, 2020 certainly doesn’t have anywhere near the kind of weather we saw on the day of the derecho. The high temperature was 103 degrees (the record high for that day) and the amount of available heat energy was at the top end of the charts for that day 8 years ago. The high temperature for the 2020 version of June 29 was 85 degrees which is the normal high for this time of year.

The derecho of 2012 took off early in the afternoon in the Midwest and raced to the east across the afternoon, hitting the WOWK area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

A major problem after the derecho of 2012, aside from the actual storm damage, was the intense heat that lingered. Highs were in the 90s and there were nearly 3 dozen deaths in the storm zone after the storm due to health issues related to the heat wave.

A full look back from the National Weather Service about the derecho of 2012 and how they handled it can be found here.

As for June 29 and beyond in 2020, heat is coming back as well as a few storms. Scattered storms will flow in from the northwest in the afternoon heat but will likely not be severe.

Also we anticipate lots of heat building, starting from the upper 80s on Thursday into the low 90s moving through the weekend which includes the July 4th holiday.

Model output for high temperatures starting Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Stay ahead of all of the weather developments with our latest forecast available right here!