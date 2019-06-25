National Weather Service assessing damage in Kanawha County

Breaking News
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The National Weather Service says it will be surveying storm damage in West Virginia.

News outlets report a storm system passed through the Charleston area Monday evening knocking down trees and power lines and leaving more than 20,000 Appalachian Power customers without electric.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said in a statement that it appears a tornado touched down in Kanawha based on damage reports.

The weather service said it would analyze pictures, videos and an on-site assessment to determine what occurred and the strength of wind speeds.

