National Weather Service assessing damage in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The National Weather Service says it will be surveying storm damage in West Virginia.

News outlets report a storm system passed through the Charleston area Monday evening knocking down trees and power lines and leaving more than 20,000 Appalachian Power customers without electric.

Our office will have a damage survey team in Kanawha County today where a lot of damage occurred from Monday's storms. We will analyze all available pictures, videos, and the on-site assessment to determine what exactly occurred & how strong the wind speeds were. #wvwx pic.twitter.com/e7Qs2W9HuT — NWS Charleston, WV (@NWSCharlestonWV) June 25, 2019

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said in a statement that it appears a tornado touched down in Kanawha based on damage reports.

