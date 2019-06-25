Breaking News
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Kanawha County



KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that last night’s storm was a tornado after sending out a storm survey team to assess the damage. Just north of Alum Creek the survey team found damage consistent with a tornado.

Other wind damage is being surveyed at this time but there will be more results from other areas that sustained damage into the Kanawha State Forest, up Corridor G, and into downtown Charleston.

StormTracker 13 meteorologists tracked damaging wind up the Elk River to the Big Chimney area as well where power was out Tuesday morning.

