National Weather Service confirms tornado in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that last night’s storm was a tornado after sending out a storm survey team to assess the damage. Just north of Alum Creek the survey team found damage consistent with a tornado.

Other wind damage is being surveyed at this time but there will be more results from other areas that sustained damage into the Kanawha State Forest, up Corridor G, and into downtown Charleston.

Breaking 📰: Our survey team has reported damage consistent with a #tornado in the Alum Creek area, in the vicinity of US 119. They are progressing north toward Southridge/South Hills and eventually Charleston. Updated information will be provided as they report back. #wvwx — NWS Charleston, WV (@NWSCharlestonWV) June 25, 2019

StormTracker 13 meteorologists tracked damaging wind up the Elk River to the Big Chimney area as well where power was out Tuesday morning.