(WOWK) – With the holidays and colder weather on the way, StormTracker 13 Meteorologists say it’s important to be paying attention to the weather.

The National Weather Service is offering free winter storm spotter training tonight from 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM. The class is free, but registration is required ahead of time. You can register now by clicking here!

In this class, a National Weather Service Meteorologist will discuss many winter specific topics including:

A look back at last winter

Why are winter storms so hard to forecast?

How to properly observe and report snow and ice to the National Weather Service

Tools you can use to stay informed on winter storm forecasts

NOAA Winter Outlook and what it means for our region

While the past few days have been warm, cold weather is on the way.

for the latest forecasts and weather information download the StormTracker 13 weather app, and stay ahead of the snow by clicking the link below!